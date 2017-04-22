One killed in crash in Bastrop

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

One person was killed in a crash in Bastrop Saturday evening, according to DPS.

DPS Staff Sergeant Robbie Barrera DPS was notified about the crash around 6:36 p.m. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, which was on Highway 21 west of Southshore Rd.

It is not known if there were any injuries in the crash.

DPS is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as more information is released.

