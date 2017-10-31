Man killed in Temple crash

TEMPLE, Texas – A man was killed in an early Tuesday morning crash along Interstate 35 near Temple and Belton.

Temple police said they received a 911 call around 4:25 a.m. Oct. 31 for a reported single-vehicle crash near mile marker 295. A witness called saying a pickup truck was traveling south on I-35 and trying to exit the freeway when it crashed onto the service road, also referred to as S. General Bruce Drive.

Officers arrived and police said they found a man who had been ejected from his Ford pickup truck. A justice of the peace pronounced the man deceased.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, and the identity of the man has not been released pending notification of his family.

