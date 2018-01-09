Fatal crash results in road closures on Highway 21, FM 535 near Bastrop

BASTROP, TEXAS - The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office said portions of State Highway 21 and FM 535 were closed down around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday after a fatal accident.
The Department of Public Safety reported one person died in the crash, which involved a motorcycle.
Officials said troopers were on scene and the roads we reopened around 7 p.m.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
