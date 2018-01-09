KVUE
Close

Fatal crash results in road closures on Highway 21, FM 535 near Bastrop

Drew Knight, KVUE 7:04 PM. CST January 09, 2018

BASTROP, TEXAS - The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office said portions of State Highway 21 and FM 535 were closed down  around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday after a fatal accident.

The Department of Public Safety reported one person died in the crash, which involved a motorcycle.

Officials said troopers were on scene and the roads we reopened around 7 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

© 2018 KVUE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories