Fatal crash results in road closures on Highway 21, FM 535 near Bastrop

(Photo: Alex Schmidt, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

BASTROP, TEXAS - The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office said portions of State Highway 21 and FM 535 were closed down around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday after a fatal accident.

The Department of Public Safety reported one person died in the crash, which involved a motorcycle.

Officials said troopers were on scene and the roads we reopened around 7 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

© 2018 KVUE-TV