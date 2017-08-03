Pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle on I-35

A pedestrian was killed after she was hit by a vehicle on Interstate 35 Thursday night, according to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.
ATCEMS said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 8300 block of northbound N I-35, near U.S. 183. The woman, estimated to be in her 30s, was dead at the scene.
I-35 is closed in the area of the crash. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
