Pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle on I-35

A pedestrian was killed after she was hit by a vehicle on Interstate 35 Thursday night, according to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.

ATCEMS said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 8300 block of northbound N I-35, near U.S. 183. The woman, estimated to be in her 30s, was dead at the scene.

I-35 is closed in the area of the crash. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

