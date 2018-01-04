KVUE
Close

Fatal accident reported near Kyle Parkway, I-35

Drew Knight, KVUE 9:59 PM. CST January 04, 2018

KYLE, TEXAS - A fatal accident was reported at the southbound Interstate Highway 35 frontage road near Kyle Parkway Thursday night.

San Marcos Hays EMS reported the single-vehicle accident around 9:30 p.m.

Officials ask drivers to use alternate routes as the southbound frontage road was shut down from Kyle Parkway.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

© 2018 KVUE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories