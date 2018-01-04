Fatal accident reported near Kyle Parkway, I-35

KYLE, TEXAS - A fatal accident was reported at the southbound Interstate Highway 35 frontage road near Kyle Parkway Thursday night.
San Marcos Hays EMS reported the single-vehicle accident around 9:30 p.m.
Officials ask drivers to use alternate routes as the southbound frontage road was shut down from Kyle Parkway.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
