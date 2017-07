Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

At least one person was killed in an 18-wheeler rollover and fire on Texas 71 in Smithville Thursday afternoon, according to Bastrop County officials.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. It is not yet clear if other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Eastbound lanes of SH 71 at NE Eighth Street are closed.

