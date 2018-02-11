'Fast-moving' fire in WilCo 80 percent contained, officials say

(Photo: Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

FLORENCE, TEXAS - A fast-moving fire in Williamson County that burned through 75 to 100 acres and forced evacuations near County Road 220 Sunday afternoon is now approximately 80 percent contained according to the Fire Command at the scene.

According to tweets from WilCo Sheriff's PIO, the fire department moved quickly throughout the area to protect homes and deputies checked addresses to assist with evacuations.

Approximately 75 to 100 acres actively on fire at this time. Multiple FD and law enforcement agencies on scene working. @SheriffChody pic.twitter.com/09AkOmvDHw — WilCo Sheriff's PIO (@WilCoSheriffPIO) February 11, 2018

At 3:14 p.m., Sheriff Robert Chody said there hadn't been any damage to homes on County Road 220 and State Highway 138.

Multiple fire crews and law enforcement agencies remain at the scene assisting with clean up.

This story will update as more information becomes available.

© 2018 KVUE-TV