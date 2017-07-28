Family warns of parking lot scam

It's easy to see why people, locals and tourists alike flock to Rainey Street. From munching down on some grub at a food truck to enjoying a drink on the patio, the reasons are clear.

Parking though is far less enjoyable, making space in surrounding lots all the more valuable. It's a point scammers have made note of.

"It's a rip-off," said an exasperated Rhonda Loeliger, in front of the parking lot she said her family was scammed from.

Last Sunday, Loeliger and her family planned a trip to Banger's, where they parked in the LAZ Parking lot at the beginning of Rainey Street.

As they approached the machine to pay for their parking, they noticed a man standing next to it.

"He was wearing a button-down collared work shirt with LAZ parking embroidered on the shirt," Loeliger explained.

The so-called employee began speaking with them - and several others - waiting in line to pay.

"There was a line of people going through him. And he was saying that LAZ was having a competition with other parking companies and that he was offering discounts for parking if we went through him," she said.

Her husband paid the so-called attendant, who signed a pre-printed slip, and handed it to them. They then put the slip on their dashboard and made their way to Banger's.

When they returned, Loeliger said the attendant was gone, and on their car was a $28 citation from LAZ parking.

"It was very frustrating because it wasn't just us. Almost every car on this lot had a parking ticket on it," Loeliger explained.

Printed in the "Notes" section of the ticket was a description of the citation, which stated: "DO NOT PAY PERSON/ATTENDANT. PAY ONLY MACHINE."

While Loeliger said her family can afford the cost of the citation, she wanted to speak out on behalf of those families who cannot.

"A lot of people, that's going to be a hardship on them. Maybe this was their one splurge of the month," Loeliger said. "Now they have this $28 parking ticket that they may not have the money for."

In an area full of visitors, Loeliger said the presence of a scam is a bad look for the city.

"If you want to earn money, get a job. You don't need to steal from people who are just trying to enjoy their day," said Loeliger.

Around the lot, there are signs instructing drivers to pay by machine - though a separate lot across the street routinely operates only with an attendant, making the scammer's story more believable.

KVUE reached out to LAZ Parking for a statement, and clarity on their policies. They have not responded to our requests at this time.

To avoid falling victim to a scam, make sure to follow posted signs, and the rules listed on machines.

© 2017 KVUE-TV