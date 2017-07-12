Family sets funeral arrangements for Austin man killed in Greece

(Photo: Family)

AUSTIN - Family has arranged the funeral for Bakari Henderson, the man who was brutally attacked while vacationing on a Greek island last week.

According to his family, the "Reflections of Life" service will happen Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Greater Mount Zion Baptist Church located on Tannehill Lane. Henderson's "Celebration of Life" service is set to take place at 11 a.m. at the same church on Saturday. The services are closed to the media and no filming of any kind will be allowed.

Henderson, 22, was killed after he got in a fight with 10 others outside of a bar on a Greek island. Eight suspects charged with involvement in the death of Henderson were granted brief delays in court appearances Tuesday to allow their lawyers to prepare their cases, while authorities have arrested a ninth man.

