Family of three displaced after north Austin garage fire

Garage fire in north Austin July, 2, 2017. (Photo: Austin Fire Department)

A garage fire in North Austin spread to a single family home and forced a family of three and their dog to seek other living arrangements Sunday.

The Austin Fire Department tweeted that they responded to the residence in the 1388 block of Neans Drive, just after 3:30 p.m., for a report of heavy fire fuming out of its garage.

At 3:57 p.m., AFD said the fire was out and they were able to rescue the family's dog.

While no one was injured, Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services did treat two people for smoke inhalation at the scene.

AFD said the family's home was heavily damaged as a result of the fire, though they did not detail an estimate for damages.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

