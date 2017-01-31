Family of six displaced after porch fire in Southeast Austin

AUSTIN - Six members of a Southeast Austin family were displaced from their home Tuesday afternoon after their back porch caught fire.

The Austin Fire Department said they responded to the home in the 6212 block of Hogan Avenue at 4:51 p.m. Using quick firefighting techniques, crews were able to keep the flames from extending inside the home.

No one was injured and the Red Cross is assisting the family.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials added the flames began after an incident involving a propane tank.

