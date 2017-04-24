Family of possible AISD sexual assault victim speaks

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story previously listed the incorrect name for the elementary school where the alleged sexual assault took place. It has been corrected throughout.

AUSTIN -- For several hours Monday, the family of a 4-year-old Boone Elementary School student explained why they feel Austin Independent School District officials have not been transparent when it comes to what happened to her.

On Feb. 7, the little girl's mother who wants to remain anonymous said she noticed injuries to her daughter's pelvic area.

The mom told KVUE she took her daughter to Dell Children's Medical Center that same day. The medical report shows doctors concluded it appeared the little girl had been sexually assaulted.

The mother said she requested meetings with her daughter's teacher to explain this situation and so far that hasn't happened.

The four-year-old's parents alerted Travis County prosecutors who are reviewing the case. AISD did initially investigate, but Police Chief Eric Mendez recently admitted investigators made a mistake.

Investigators called the allegation unfounded and closed the case without ever getting the girl's medical records.

As for the little girl, her mom tells us - despite what happened - she's in good spirits.

The family will continue to monitor her to make sure she's ok.

