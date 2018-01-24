Family of AISD student health assistant warns others of domestic violence

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - There’s a prayer vigil happening on Wellington Drive in Austin. Family members of Ronda Beans pray for strength and answers after her tragic death.

Austin Police say Ronda was shot and killed outside her home Sunday by her ex-boyfriend Waymon Keith Eason Sr. Investigators say Eason pointed a handgun and fired several rounds at Ronda as she tried to take cover.

KVUE spoke with Ronda’s sister, Vivian Beans, Wednesday about her death.

“For every other person who thinks they can get away with things like this, your day is coming. It's not for me to judge, it's not for you to judge, it's for God to judge,” Vivian said.

According to Vivian, Beans and Eason dated off and on for about two years. She said they had no idea Ronda was dealing with what police say is domestic violence.

“Our family would have done all we had to do to protect my sister if we had known the severity of it, the severe part of it,” Vivian said.

Vivian has turned her sister's death into a message. She wants other women and family members of those affected by domestic violence to speak up.

“We need to really as a nation, as cities, come together and understand that domestic violence is real and that something from each state, each country around the world has to be done,” Vivian said.

During the police department's investigation, they said they discovered a history of family disturbances between Ronda and Eason.

On the first recorded incident in June 2017, Ronda identified Eason as her boyfriend and told police she feared him, claiming Eason had sent her threatening messages and chased her down a street. Ronda contacted police twice at the beginning of January, claiming that she was having on-going issues with Eason and that he had been harassing her with text messages after he moved out of their home. Eason did not have a protective order against him regarding the victim, but he is a convicted felon with a prior record.

Ronda was a student health assistant working for AISD. According to the district, they'll have counselors at Blanton and Harris elementary schools to help students and staff through this difficult time.

Staff are being asked to wear purple in honor of her and those affected by domestic violence. A funeral for Ronda will take place at Grant Worship Center Saturday at 11 a.m. in Austin.

