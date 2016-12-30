Family and friends remember teen killed in hit-and-run

Michael Mince, formerly a Lehman High sophomore. (Photo: Hays CISD)

Classmates of a former Lehman High School student came together Friday afternoon to remember him at Gregg-Clarke Park in Kyle.

15-year-old Michael Mince died in what DPS Troopers say was a hit-and-run the day after Christmas.

The afternoon started with Mince's family members, friends and classmates saying a prayer and then attendees released dozens of red balloons into the air in Mince's honor. After that, people stepped up to share their favorite memories of the 15-year-old.

Joshua Pounders said Mince had a kind spirit, loved making new friends and enjoyed playing basketball and swimming.

When he learned his friend has passed, he wished he had been there too.

"I would have pushed him out the way because that was my best friend," Pounders said. "He'll be missed a lot."

DPS investigators are now releasing new details about the vehicle they say hit and killed Mince. It's a Dodge Ram 3500 pickup, possibly red in color. It may have damage to its right side and may be missing a side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPS.

