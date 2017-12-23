Families staying at Ronald McDonald House receive toys; grateful for housing

(Photo: Thinkstock)

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas provided free toys and gifts to those staying at their facilities in East Austin next to Dell Children's Medical Center on Saturday.

The nonprofit organization offers housing for families while children stay at Dell Children's. Families, like the Taraba's from Kyle, are grateful. Brian and Courtney, brought their 16-month-old daughter, Kinley, to Dell Children's last month after suffering a seizure.

"It's just hard seeing her the way that she has been with all the tubes and cords and everything monitors beeping and everything like that I'm ready to get her back," said Courtney Taraba. "All these burdens are lifted from us and we're able to focus our efforts on our baby girl helping her to get better as quickly as possibly."

