Fallen Austin police officer remembered in documentary

The sounds grab your attention.The images take you to a place many have gone - dealing with the death of a fallen officer. Somehow, the people who knew them best find the strength to talk about the loss.

For an hour and a half Tuesday at the Alamo Drafthouse on South Lamar, these stories are told in the documentary "Fallen." The film, which is directed and produced by both former and current police officers, took about five years to make.

Tuesday was the first time Linda Diaz and her family saw the film. Diaz's brother, Jaime Padron, was shot and killed in 2012.

"We had no clue that it was going to be this big and this impactful to our family," Diaz said.

Padron, a senior Austin police officer, was responding to a call at a North Austin Walmart after reports of an intoxicated man. Former Austin Police Chief Art Acevedo spoke about Padron in the documentary.

"Padron's little girls, six and ten, they are never going to have a tomorrow with their father. They're never going to have another Christmas with their father. Their father is not going to see them get married and walk down the aisle, which is every father's dream," Acevedo said.

This is raw honesty, a candid perspective and also a tribute to those who protect our freedom, sometimes at a cost.

The documentary will be in select theaters on Sept. 8. For more information on the documentary, click here.

