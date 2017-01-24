Fallen Little Elm officer Jerry Walker laid to rest

Officers carry Detective Jerry Walker's casket following a funeral service at Plano's Prestonwood Baptist Church (Photo: WFAA)

PLANO - Detective Jerry Walker, the first Little Elm police officer to be killed in the line of duty, was laid to rest Tuesday in Plano.

Hundreds of officers from departments state- and nationwide joined family and friends in attendance the service at Plano’s Prestonwood Baptist Church.

“Jerry’s spirit and memory will live on as long as there is breath in the lungs of the brotherhood of law enforcement officers across this country,” Little Elm Police Chief Rodney Harrison said.

Walker, 47, was gunned down by a man barricaded inside a home last week. The suspect was also found dead.

Walker’s badge number, No. 633, was retired Tuesday. It will never be worn again by a Little Elm officer, Harrison said.

The outpouring of support at the church late Tuesday morning included a seven-year-old boy paying his respect to the fallen officer.

“Heroes Live Forever,” read the sign held by Jayden Morales. It also included the hashtag #DallasStrong.

After the service, Walker’s body was taken to Restland Memorial Park in Dallas for burial.

On Monday, law enforcement officers and civilians alike lined the roadways for Walker’s procession between Aubrey, Texas and the funeral home in Plano.

