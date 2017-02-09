Faith leaders: 'Bathroom bill' contrary to values shared by those of all faiths

A bathroom sign. (Photo: James Forte/Getty Images)

AUSTIN - Faith leaders are expected to speak out against the so-called "bathroom bill" on the same day Texas Lieutenant Gov. Dan Patrick is set to hold a "policy briefing" for conservative pastors in Austin.

According to a press release from the Texas Freedom Network, the interfaith group of religious leaders are scheduled to gather at Austin's First United Methodist Church beside the Texas State Capitol on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. to "speak out against any proposed anti-LGBT discrimination bills in the Texas Legislature this year."

They believe that Senate Bill 6, the so-called "bathroom bill," is "immoral and contrary to the values of love, respect and inclusion shared by people of all faiths."

Patrick, one of the lawmakers who championed the bill, said it is meant to keep predators from abusing local laws that allow people to use the restroom of the gender with which they identify.

"Transgender people have obviously been going into the ladies' room for a long time, and there hasn't been an issue that I know of," Patrick said. "But if laws are passed by cities and counties and school districts that allow men to go into a bathroom because of the way they feel, we will not be able to stop sexual predators from taking advantage of that law, like sexual predators take advantage of the internet."

While supporters say the bill is about protecting privacy, opponents argue it discriminates against transgender people.

"If we're seriously interested in protecting people and trying to stop predatory behavior, then the target of the legislation should be predators, not transgender people," said Chuck Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Equality Texas. "Because transgender people are more likely to be the victims of crime, not the perpetrators."

If the same fall-out that North Carolina has experienced from their "bathroom bill" happens in Texas, experts estimate the state stands to lose some $8.5 billion -- a loss of 185,000 jobs.

