Faith and the future at Austin's Wesley United Methodist Church

AUSTIN - KVUE is celebrating Black History Month and taking a closer look at some of the people and places that make up Austin's rich African-American culture.

There's a place where many go to celebrate the past and have faith in the future: Wesley United Methodist Church.

Within the walls, history swells and flows -- lifted on the wings of a song.

Wesley is the oldest African American church in Austin.

"When you've been here 152 years, that speaks for itself," said Rev. Sylvester Chase. He's been pastor at the church for more than 20 years.

On March 4., 1865, Wesley's first congregation was made up of former slaves who worshiped in the basement of the old Tenth Street M. E. Church.

Later they constructed a church at Ninth and Neches.

But in the 1920's, Arlene Youngblood, the church historian, says Wesley's congregation was told to move.

"We were a downtown black church when the ordinance by the city to segregate and move black folks to east Austin. East avenue was the line of demarcation, now known as IH 35," she said.

Soon Wesley's present day church opened on San Bernard and Hackberry streets.

"This lovely beautiful edifice was built in October 1929 for $50,000," Youngblood said.

Samuel Huston College, now Huston-Tillotson, held classes at Wesley for many years.

Other community groups and other organizations met there as well.

"I see us as that rock that remains at the center of town," said Barbara Williams-Huggins, a longtime church member.

While it started as an African American church, the congregation welcomes everyone.

"Our community, of course, is definitely the basis of this church," Williams-Huggins said. "We are a diverse church."

Now, Wesley is working to bring more young people into the congregation.

"A lot of times, the church is not at the top of their priorities," Rev. Chase said.

Members believe their faith in the future and in Wesley will be fruitful and the church will go on for many years to come.

Wesley also has a close relationship with the Austin school district. Its members were instrumental in the founding of the Austin Area Urban League.

(© 2017 KVUE)