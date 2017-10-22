F1 wraps up weekend event at the Circuit of The Americas

AUSTIN - The biggest racing event in the world closed out their event at the Circuit of The Americas, Sunday. Formula one brought in the best drivers to tens of thousands of cheering fans for the three-day event.

All weekend fans were able to get one on one time with drivers, explore an installation of the Hope gallery, take part in F1 talks at the Austin 360 Amphitheatre and listen to a couple of big-name artists—Justin Timberlake taking the stage Saturday and Stevie Wonder on Sunday.

“If I can trade places with anyone it would be Justin Timberlake, 100 percent always has been!" one fan shared.

And they weren’t the only famous faces in the crowd, actors Owen Wilson and Woody Harrelson stopped by as well as former President Bill Clinton, who even snapped a photo with a fan.

F1 has had increased attendance since last year, about 40,000 more while introducing Taylor Swift into the event list.

The highlight for most was the race itself, British driver Lewis Hamilton placed in first with a 1:33:50.991 finish time. This is the 32-year-old's fourth year to win the Grand Prix race.

