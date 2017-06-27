Extremely dangerous drug hits Houston streets
A new drug danger has hit the streets of Houston - a drug so strong, it's sometimes used as an elephant tranquilizer. Carfentanil was recently detected in an overdose patient here in Houston. It is an opioid 10,000 times stronger than morphine.
KHOU 9:07 PM. CDT June 27, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Suspect arrested in boat tragedy charged
-
As judge holds hearing for SB4, large groups protest outside courtroom
-
"Backyard Waterpark" opens in Conroe
-
AISD passes $1B bond
-
Passengers arrive in Houston six hours after emergency landing
-
Calif. bans state-sponsored travel to Texas
-
Boat driver in jail after lake tragedy
-
Suspect arrested in boat crash charged
-
Is there a man-eating catfish in Canyon Lake?
-
Clinic claims to have less patients since Senate Bill 4
More Stories
-
Exterior of hundreds of rape kits found covered with…Jun 27, 2017, 3:13 p.m.
-
Father in custody, 22-month old found safe after…Jun 27, 2017, 5:51 p.m.
-
Invasive zebra mussels confirmed in Lake TravisJun 27, 2017, 9:33 a.m.