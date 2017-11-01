Travis County DA seeking extradition for road rage murder suspect

Juan de Dios Carbajal-Jaimes, suspect in a Sept. 12, 2017 murder in northeast Austin. (Photo: Provided by Austin Police Department)

AUSTIN - The Travis County District Attorney's Office confirmed Wednesday that it is seeking Juan de Dios Carbajal-Jaimes' extradition from Mexico.

Carbajal-Jaimes is accused of killing Alfred Lockett after a road rage confrontation in September. The 18-year-old allegedly shot and killed Alfred Lockett, 48, after their vehicles collided near the intersection of Parmer Lane and Dessau Road.

The APD reported Carbajal-Jaimes was in the country illegally at the time of the incident.

