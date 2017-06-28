Exhibit honoring 50 years of public broadcasting opens at LBJ Presidential Library

AUSTIN - Saturday was a busy day at the Lyndon B. Johnson Presidential Library with the opening of a new exhibit honoring 50 years of public broadcasting.

President Johnson signed the Public Broadcasting Act into law on Nov. 7, 1967.

The act created the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, as well as PBS and NPR, transforming America's national media landscape.

"I think LBJ said it best- 'We work every day to produce new goods and create new wealth. But most of all, we want to enrich man's spirit,' and that was the purpose of the Public Broadcasting Act," explained Ruth Goerger, an associate curator at the LBJ Presidential Library.

Curators chose the most iconic shows from PBS to highlight, which include Sesame Street, Mr. Rogers Neighborhood and The Joy of Painting with Bob Ross.

Exhibitors also treated kids to a special guest appearance by Elmo, as well as Cookie Monster cookies during opening day.

The exhibit runs through Nov. 12 and will feature a Special Storytime Series this summer. To learn more, click here.

© 2017 KVUE-TV