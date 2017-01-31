Evolution debate returns to State Board of Education this week

A look at the State Board of Education meeting where testimony is ongoing about how evolution is taught in public classrooms. (Photo: Rebeca Trejo, KVUE)

TEXAS - State Board of Education members will hear public testimony Tuesday on several standards that are designed to challenge the science of evolution in high school courses, according to a statement from the Texas Freedom Network.

Back in 2009 creationists on the state board added standards to persuade students to pursue creationist explanations as alternatives to evolutionary science. Now, teachers and scholars have recommended the removal of those standards.

The state board was scheduled to hold a public hearing on the recommended revisions to the standards at 11 a.m. Tuesday. The board will then discuss and possibly amend the recommended revisions of the standards on Wednesday and Friday. A final vote on the standards is set to happen in April.

