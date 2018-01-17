KVUE
Close
Weather Alert 9 weather alerts
Close

ERCOT expects high load in energy usage Wednesday morning

Brandon Gray, KCEN 6:41 AM. CST January 17, 2018

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is expecting a significantly high usage of energy Wednesday morning due to low overnight temperatures.

ERCOT said Wednesday’s peak is forecasted to occur between 7 and 8 a.m.

The council stated they expected the usage overnight to be historical throughout the state of Texas.

ERCOT gave the following tips for consumers to help conserve energy.

  • Keep your thermostat as low as comfortably possible, preferably no higher than 68 degrees.
  • Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.
  • Avoid running large appliances such as washers, dryers and electric ovens during peak energy demand hours (6 to 10 a.m. and 6 to 10 p.m. in the winter).
  • Close shades and blinds at night to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows, and open them during the day to let the heat from the sun come in.
  • Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible.
  • Large consumers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes.

ERCOT manages the flow of electric power for nearly 24 million Texas customers, representing about 90 percent of the state’s electric load.

© 2018 KCEN-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories