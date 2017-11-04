EMS: Teenager rescued from bike trail after snake bite

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - A teenage male was rescued from a South Austin bike trail after possibly being bitten by a coral snake, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

ATCEMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to 4900 La Crosse Avenue Saturday night and extricated the boy, who sustained serious injuries from the bite. Officials said the bite was possibly from the venomous coral snake.

The teen was transported to South Austin Medical Center. Officials said the bite is not expected to be life threatening.

