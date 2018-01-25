EMS responds to reports of stabbing involving multiple patients in NE Austin

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - Austin-Travis County EMS and Travis County ESD #2 are responding to a stabbing incident involving multiple patients.

ATCEMS reported the incident occurred near the 500 block of East Howard Lane in northeast Austin around 10:12 p.m.

EMS officials said a woman in her 30s was transferred to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially life-threatening injuries. Two other patients were treated with minor injuries.



