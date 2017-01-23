How EMS and police handled growing crowds at Women's March

(Photo: Pat Buchta, KVUE)

AUSTIN - Organizers of the Women's March on ATX weren't the only ones surprised by the large turnout in downtown Austin Saturday, so were first responders, although Austin Travis County EMS and Austin police said they were prepared.

Austin police estimate the crowds between 40-50,000, much bigger than anticipated.

At one point, EMS said they had to call in extra staff and other resources.

"We surged to a second Polaris Ranger providers and ambulances at 11th and Congress, the 11th and Brazos area," said Division Chief Wesley Hopkins. He added 911 calls started coming in between 1 and 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Medics treated 35-50 patients, sending 15 to the hospital. All patients were treated for non-life threatening injuries, like difficulty breathing, chest pains and heat exhaustion.

Austin Police told KVUE they didn't have any major issues either. There was only one arrest and that was from Friday's One Resistance march in downtown.

Assistant Chief Chris McIlvain said despite the big turnout, they weren't worried about the Women's March as much as Friday's One Resistance protest.

"Friday we were a little more concerned because of the heavy traffic downtown," said McIlvain.

Half of the Austin police department's Special Response Team, the unit that is specifically trained to deal with crowds, was traveling back from Washington D.C. where they provided security for the presidential inauguration on Saturday. Officers didn't get back until after the Women's March on Austin was over.

McIlvain said nevertheless, they were prepared.

"We had enough resources with the folks in D.C. handling that piece, we had enough behind here from that team as well as the additional resources employed from the on duty personnel," he said.

While the police department can't predict just how many big events they have to staff, McIlvain said they do know that there will be protests, even more when the legislature is in session.

KVUE spoke with one of the Women's March organizers, who said she was pleased with how police handled the event.

Police said 40 officers worked overtime Saturday, costing the city up to $24,000.

