EMS: Man has life-threatening injuries after stabbing at parking garage

AUSTIN - A man was taken to the hospital after medics said he was stabbed at a Downtown parking garage Thursday afternoon.
According to the Austin Police Department, officers were called to the garage at 9th Street and San Jacinto Street shortly after 3:30 p.m. Police said they are still looking for a suspect.
According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the man was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
