Employee accused of stealing over $82,000 from Georgetown Soccer Association

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS - A staff member of the Georgetown Soccer Association has been accused of stealing approximately $82,000 from their non-profit organization, according to a letter released by the GSA to parents, players, staff and sponsors.

The letter states that during a review of the GSA's financial data, board members discovered several irregularities within their cash accounts and took a number of actions, including the immediate dismissal of the staff member.

The Georgetown Police Department confirmed her identity as Amy Ward, a bookkeeper for the association.

The non-profit association said it notified the Georgetown Police Department, who launched an extensive internal audit to review the club's financial records from Jan. 2016 to June 2017. Due to the magnitude of the impact, board members released the results to the GPD, board directors said.

The letter stated that the details of their findings cannot be shared with the public at this time since they are now part of an open criminal investigation, but believe that only cash was compromised, not debit card, credit card or personal information.

The GSA Board has since taken several steps to reduce the risk of this situation re-occurring including creating a better check-and-balance method for cash transactions and more frequent audits of financial records, according to the letter.

"We are very disappointed that we, like many other organizations, have become the victims of theft. Despite the loss of funds, all of the club's liabilities remain current with no accumulated debt and all of our services to out members have been and will be delivered as committed by the club," the letter states.

Georgetown police said Ward served the association since June of 2013 and that she turned herself into authorities voluntarily.

An arrest affidavit for Ward has not been made available to KVUE as of Friday afternoon.

