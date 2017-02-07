AUSTIN - University of Texas students are surely clearing their calendars Tuesday after Ellen DeGeneres tweeted at the school on Monday, saying, "I hope you're free tomorrow."
Last week two people at Georgia Tech won tickets to the #SuperBowl. @UTAustin, I hope you’re free tomorrow.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 6, 2017
Last week, the Ellen Show tweeted, "If you're around Georgia Tech/Atlanta area, keep your Wednesday free." When the day came, DeGeneres instructed fans to dress up like a cat and meet at Callaway Plaza. She then interacted with the crowd via satellite as the crew gave away free tickets to the Super Bowl in Houston.
Stay tuned to see what happens at UT Tuesday.
(© 2017 KVUE)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs