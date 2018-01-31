Elgin builds series of sidewalks to connect downtown to ACC campus

(Photo: Trejo, Rebeca, KVUE)

ELGIN - The City of Elgin is investing millions of dollars into its downtown and infrastructure as the city sees major growth.

The latest project is a two-mile sidewalk trail that will connect historic downtown to the Austin Community College Elgin campus.

The city partnered with TxDOT on the sidewalk project that city officials hope will add to the economic growth they are seeing in their historic downtown.

The city said from 2015 to 2017, $3.4 million was reinvested downtown by the private and public sector.

Tammy Selvera recently opened a bakery downtown.

"From an early age, my grandmother would bring me into the kitchen,” said Selvera. "I could change anything anytime I wanted. And it was something new.”

The changes have brought her here to Elgin, as owner of Quiche and Crumb.

She is one of three small businesses that have opened downtown since November, when KVUE highlighted Elgin's growth.

"That downtown area has become a real resource and vibrant option for folks who live here, as well as folks who might want to come visit,” said Amy Miller.

39,000 square feet have been renovated downtown in two-and-a-half years, but that is not the only growth going on.

One of the stops along the new sidewalk trail is a recreational center that is being built at the CapMetro Park & Ride. The first of its kind for Elgin, with a gym, dance studio and full kitchen.

"Having it physically connected with these overall sidewalks adds to the quality of life in our community,” said Miller.

A community filled with people like Selvera, creating a place to thrive.

“It's really, really been good,” she said.

© 2018 KVUE-TV