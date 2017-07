(Photo: Rebeca Trejo, KVUE)

A man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after a shooting in East Austin Wednesday night, according to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.

ATCEMS said the shooting was in the 2200 block of East Cesar Chavez St around 9:30 p.m. A man in his 40s was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries.

