Two displaced after East Austin home fire

AUSTIN – A cause of a fire at an East 3rd Street home on Saturday is under investigation, and authorities say two people living at the home are staying with friends.
Austin Fire Department said they were called to a home along the 1100 block of East 3rd Street around 2:30 p.m. Dec. 23. The fire damaged the bathroom and laundry room, but smoke damage was reported in the rest of the home.
No injuries were reported.
© 2017 KVUE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs