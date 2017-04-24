Early voting begins for nearly $32M San Marcos bond package

FORT WORTH, TX - MARCH 1. (Photo: Ron Jenkins/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS - Early voting begins Monday for a multi-million dollar bond package aimed at making improvements in San Marcos.

Voters will decide whether to support an almost $32 million bond package that will go toward public safety improvements and a library expansion.

If approved, property taxes would go up by about $126 per year for homes worth $150,000.

If you can't make it out for early voting, you will be able to hit the ballot boxes in two weeks on May 6.

To find your voting location, look for your ISD district on your voter registration card. Then find the polling location for your district at the Hays County election website. Go here for more resources.

