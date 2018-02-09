'Each morning, he tells me he loves me' | Couple married 76 years shares secrets before Valentine's

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - A Central Texas couple reveals their secret to being married for 76 years: "Each morning, he tells me how much he loves me."

Lon and Nell Gee met as 17-year-olds in 1937 at their local grocery store in Sulfur Springs, Texas. The pair would walk home together from Mr. Ham's Grocery and started talking. Lon had just moved there for high school, and the long walks home lead them to begin dating.

"We were high school sweethearts," Nell said.

The pair got married June 8, 1941, at just 20 years old. Lon attended the University of Texas at Austin for his master's degree, and would borrow a friend's car to visit Nell at school in College Station. The car's horn played "Sidewalks of New York," and Lon would blow it when he arrived so Nell would know he was there.

Six months after they got married, Pearl Harbor was attacked, leading Lon to join the Army Air Corps.

The love the Gees have for each other has spanned seven decades and four continents. They had moved across the U.S. as well as to Okinawa, Japan, where their first son was born. The couple then moved to Libya, and then to England.

"We've enjoyed the military and married life, and we're still having fun," Nell said. "We've have a wonderful life."

With Lon serving in the military for 29 years, it wasn't always easy. But the Gees had it figured out.

"We wrote letters," Nell said.

The pair has two sons, five grandchildren and two great-granddaughters.

As for any advice? The Gees said the key to a long marriage is “good parents who can teach you the right morals and to 'do unto others as you would have them do unto you.'"

“Every morning, he kisses me, tells me how pretty I look and how much he loves me,” Nell said. “We love each other.”

The couple will celebrate their 77th anniversary this June.

