Dylann Roof Out of Charleston Jail, Now in Federal Custody

Dylann Roof appears in court on April 10, 2017. (Photo: Pool via Charleston Post and Courier)

Charleston, SC (WLTX) - The admitted white supremacist who massacred nine people at the Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston in a hate fueled attack is now in federal custody.

Officials at the Charleston County Detention Center confirm he was transferred out of their facility Friday. That means he's now with the U.S. Marshal's service, who will take him to his next destination: federal prison.

Roof's been at the Charleston jail since his arrest after he murdered parishioners at the Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston on June 17, 2015.

Earlier this month, he appeared in state court where he received nine life sentences without parole for his crimes as part of a plea deal to avoid a second trial.

He'd already been convicted in federal court of the same killings, and received the death penalty as punishment. Prosecutors decided that he will spend his time before his execution--which will take years to happen---in federal custody.

During his federal trial, prosecutors showed videos and journals that proved that Roof killed his victims because they were black. The recording and writings showed a man with a deep hatred of African-Americans and other minorities, and who spoke of starting a race war.

Roof had planned and prepared for the mass shooting by buying a gun, taking target practice in his backyard, researching and studying racist websites, and driving to the church several times in the months leading up to the shooting.

Before being sentenced in federal court, Roof was unrepentant, saying “I felt like I had to do it and I still feel like I had to do it."

His victims were all at Mother Emanuel AME Church for a Bible study. Roof sat with them for about an hour, then pulled out his gun and started firing. Three people survived the rampage.

© 2017 WLTX-TV