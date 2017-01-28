Due to high capacity, Bastrop animal shelter offering low adoption fees over weekend

Boomerang (left), Coal (middle), Grimm (right)

Due to high capacity, the Bastrop County Animal Shelter is having a 'flash sale' on adoptions Saturday and Sunday.

The shelter is offering $20 adoption fees on all animals 4-months-old and older.

The shelter is located at 589 Cool Water Drive in Bastrop and is open from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, you can contact the shelter at 512-549-5160.

