Due to high capacity, Bastrop animal shelter offering low adoption fees over weekend

KVUE 4:10 PM. CST January 28, 2017

Due to high capacity, the Bastrop County Animal Shelter is having a 'flash sale' on adoptions Saturday and Sunday. 

The shelter is offering $20 adoption fees on all animals 4-months-old and older. 

The shelter is located at 589 Cool Water Drive in Bastrop and is open from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, you can contact the shelter at 512-549-5160.

 

