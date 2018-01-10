Duck Dynasty star brings comfort food to Jensen Ackles' Dripping Springs brewery

DRIPPING SPRINGS, TEXAS - The group of celebrity-owned eateries in Austin just got larger.

Duck Dynasty stars, Jep and Jessica Robertson, are opening up their own food truck, 'Jep's Southern Roots' on Jan. 10 in Dripping Springs, a close friend of the Robertson's told KVUE Wednesday.

But here's where it gets interesting - the food truck will be found on the grounds of Family Business Beer Co., a new brewery run by the couple's friends, Supernatural actor Jensen Ackles and his wife Danneel.

The food truck is inspired by the Robertson's Louisiana background. Their cuisine will be Southern and Cajun comfort food.

"Jep's Southern Roots" will serve classic dishes like jambalaya, po'boys, gumbo, and muffulettas. For one dish, Jessica will infuse chorizo into the crust of the handheld meat pies, to give the meal a Texas twang, according to Austin Eater.

Jep and Jessica are not the first of their Duck Dynasty co-stars to have ventured into the food business. Willie Roberston opened 'Willie's Duck Diner' in Louisiana in 2013, and Miss Kay has written several cookbooks.

