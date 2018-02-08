Drought conditions increasing across Texas

The Feb. 8 drought monitor shows an increase in severe drought conditions across the Hill Country, and extreme drought conditions for the Texas Panhandle.

90 percent of the state of Texas is under abnormally dry to extreme drought conditions, that's up from 41 percent just three months ago.

Since Jan. 1, Austin has only recorded 0.42" at Camp Mabry, and 0.32" at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. That's a deficit of nearly 2.50" for the year. Over the next seven days, we're only expecting a 0.10" to 0.25".

Despite a mainly dry start to 2018, Lake Levels are still in good shape. Lake Travis is near its February average, and Lake Buchanan is over four feet above its February average.

As far as the long-range forecast, there's some good news and bad news. First the good: The eight to 14 day outlook is showing above average rainfall, but the three-month outlook is trending drier than average.

