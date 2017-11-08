Driver loses control of vehicle, hits traffic pole in fatal crash

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA (Photo: Pete Ryan, Getty Images/National Geographic RF)

AUSTIN - A man was killed in a car crash on Nov 5, near Spicewood Springs road and Scotland Well drive.

Police say the driver was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed and the vehicle lost control and struck a traffic light pole.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

This is Austin's 58th fatal traffic crash.

The case is still being investigated. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-4424.

