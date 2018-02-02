Driver dies after vehicle hits trees, catches fire, police say

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

AUSTIN - A man died after his car drove off the road, hit several trees and caught on fire, police said.

According to a press release from the Austin Police Department, Charles Kagai, 42, was traveling southbound in the 3600 block of the MoPac frontage road on Jan. 28, around 5 a.m. Police said the vehicle left the roadway and continued southbound in the grass median until it hit several trees that ultimately stopped the vehicle.

The vehicle then caught fire as a result of the crash, killing the driver who was the only occupant, police said.

APD is still investigating this case. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at 512-974-5576.

This is Austin's fourth fatal traffic crash of 2018.

© 2018 KVUE-TV