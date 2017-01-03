Driver dead after colliding into wall

AUSTIN - After colliding with a rock wall on North Lamar Boulevard at U.S. 183 Tuesday morning, a driver is dead.
According to Austin police, officers were dispatched to the 8100 block of North Lamar Boulevard at 1:55 a.m. where they found a single vehicle that had wrecked. The driver, who died on the scene, was traveling northbound before ending up in the southbound lane, according to authorities. The driver then hit a retaining wall that surrounds an oak tree.
Southbound Lamar Boulevard was closed for some time, but has since reopened.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs