Driver dead after colliding into wall

AUSTIN - After colliding with a rock wall on North Lamar Boulevard at U.S. 183 Tuesday morning, a driver is dead.

According to Austin police, officers were dispatched to the 8100 block of North Lamar Boulevard at 1:55 a.m. where they found a single vehicle that had wrecked. The driver, who died on the scene, was traveling northbound before ending up in the southbound lane, according to authorities. The driver then hit a retaining wall that surrounds an oak tree.

Southbound Lamar Boulevard was closed for some time, but has since reopened.