Driver arrested in southwest Austin crash that killed teen

Charges are pending against the driver of a car who allegedly hit a tree and killed a teen passenger in southwest Austin early Sunday morning, police said.

APD said a BMW 325Ci that was traveling eastbound along the 8700 block of SH 71 around 3:40 a.m. Dec. 18 left the roadway and struck a tree along the passenger side. That location is near the intersection of Covered Bridge Drive.

One of the passengers, 17-year-old Caden Nieneker, died in the crash while police said driver Franklyn Montes De Oca, 20, and another passenger fled the scene. Police said De Oca and the passenger returned to the scene, and De Oca was taken into custody. APD said charges are pending, and added toxicology is pending to determine if intoxication was a factor in the crash.

This crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call APD Vehicular Homicide Unit detectives at 512-974-5789. This is Austin’s 73rd fatal crash and 75th fatality of 2016.

