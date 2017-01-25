KVUE
DPS investigating after 3 killed in crash in Bastrop County

KVUE 8:37 AM. CST January 25, 2017

BASTROP COUNTY, TEXAS - The Department of Public Safety is investigating after three people were killed in a crash in Bastrop County Wednesday morning, according to KVUE's partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

According to authorities, the roadway is closed at FM 2104 and Coyote Trail Lane. The Statesman reports that a vehicle collided with a tree.

This developing story will update as more information becomes available.

