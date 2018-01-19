DPS identifies 26-year-old motorcyclist in tow truck crash

(Photo: Alex Schmidt, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

AUSTIN - Officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash on FM 1626 on Monday.

Around 4:25 p.m., officials said a tow truck was traveling southwest on FM 1626, and made a U-turn in the middle turn lane at Lakewood Drive. According to Texas Highway Patrol, the tow truck's turn was too wide, and the driver had to reverse out of Lakewood Drive onto FM 1626. The motorcyclist traveling northeast on FM 1625 then struck the tow-truck, officials said.

Mackenzie Aloysuis Gmitter, 26, was taken to St. Davids South Austin Medical Center, where he died at 5:04 p.m.

