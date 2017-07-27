Downtown residents losing sleep over late night construction work

The sounds of construction are far from uncommon in Austin. Sometimes it can even drown out traffic.

Claudia Campbell is losing sleep to the noise.

Campbell lives in a high-rise condo downtown surrounded by several construction projects, which are a prime location for overnight concrete pours.

Campbell says instead of dreaming, she documents the sounds below her 22nd-story balcony.

It's a nightmare for Campbell and her neighbors that has been lingering for months.

"We are now up to the point where we are having three nights a week of construction pours," Campbell said.

KVUE took Campbell's concern to Christopher Johnson, who works with the department that hands out concrete pouring permits.

"I can sympathize. I can just say that we are enforcing the regulations adopted by council," Johnson explained.

KVUE asked Johnson why pour concrete at night?

"One relates to the temperature at which concrete sets and then also because of the truck cuing, and then the number of trucks there's a safety concern with that happening during business hours with the amount of pedestrian and vehicular traffic downtown," Johnson said.

Johnson said overnight concrete pours cannot occur within 600 feet of a residence, church, hospital, hotel or motel.There are two types of permits for overnight pouring.

One allows crews to work between 7 p.m. and midnight with a maximum of 83 decibels.The second permit is from midnight to 6 a.m. with a maximum of 78 decibels.

Johnson said there is sound monitoring and enforcement.

But, Campbell feels it's not enough enforcement.

"We're not asking for construction to stop, we're just asking to be able to sleep at night," Campbell said.

For more information about Austin's Development Services click here.

© 2017 KVUE-TV