Downtown hot dog hot spot 'Frank' closed, owed $186K in taxes

AUSTIN - The downtown Austin hot dog restaurant known as Frank has been forced to closed its doors after the Texas Comptroller's Office says it owed $186,368.11 in taxes.

The comptroller's office told KVUE it conducted a full seizure on the business on Thursday because of the owed taxes, which include sales/use tax, mixed beverage tax, and mixed beverage gross receipts tax. The latter two are both alcohol taxes.

Kevin Lyons of the Texas Comptroller's Office said the amount accrued was from September to December 2017. He said the office is working with Frank for compliance so they can reopen the restaurant.

Lyons said the total taxes owed also included money owed from the Frank location in San Antonio, which closed on Jan. 22.

