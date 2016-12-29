Hotel's lawsuit claims 6th St. venue's music makes rooms ‘virtually uninhabitable'

Austin, Texas - 6th Street. (Photo: Anne Rippy/Getty Images, (c) Anne Rippy)

AUSTIN - After opening a little over a year ago, a hotel on 6th Street is suing a music venue, alleging that its hotel guests are bothered by music the company said is too loud, according to the court document obtained by KVUE.

Wesaus LLC -- the company that oversees the Westin Austin-Downtown at 310 East 5th Street -- filed the lawsuit against The Nook Amphitheater on Dec. 22 for damages in excess of $1 million. Wesaus LLC is also asking for an injunction to prevent the venue from disturbing its guests at night.

The Nook -- which opened in 2011 -- is in a district where outdoor music venues are allowed by the city's law to play amplified music until 2 a.m.

Wesaus LLC claims in the lawsuit that the company spent in excess of $1 million "fortifying the building with additional window and drywall to prevent the intrusion of noise and the physical effect of low frequency sound waves."

However, the company claims that those additions could not mitigate the "low end 'bass' sound waves that cannot be contained by any reasonable construction technique currently available when they reach certain levels."

The noise, which Wesaus LLC said makes the rooms "virtually uninhabitable," prompted the company to speak with representatives of The Nook prior to the filing of the lawsuit.

"The Nook, although periodically providing lip service to cooperation, has continuously refused to reduce the noise levels so as not to unreasonably impact (the Westin's) use of its property," the lawsuit states.

Wesaus LLC said representatives of The Nook have said that turning down the bass would "negatively affect the atmosphere" of the bar.