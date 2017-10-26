Don't have plans this Halloweekend? You will now!

(Photo: Hana Adeni)

AUSTIN - October's almost over, which means Halloween is just around the corner. With fall in the air, and tricks up our sleeves, there are loads of activities to keep you on your toes, trick-or-treating your way through this Halloweekend!

1. Halloween at The Nook Amphitheatre: A wild Halloween party on Oct. 31 with DJ KOMA and a scary clown contest. Click here for more information.

2. Halloween at the Y: A family-friendly Halloween celebration on Oct. 28 with carnival games, rides, lots of candy and more. Click here for more information.

3. Oktoberfest Patio Party at The Goodnight: A party on Oct. 28, hosted by Real Ale Brewing Co. with live polka music from Terry Cavanagh, Bratwurst, Pretzel Rolls and more. Click here for more information.

4. Nightmare Before Christmas Halloween Weekend at POP: A costume party on Oct. 27 in a spooky winter horrorland. Find out more here.

5. OctoberFest 3: All Hallows' Eve Festival Ball 2017: Costume parties, art displays, fashion and live music! RSVP for the Oct. 28 party here.

6. Dog Adoption Party & Costume Contest: Austin Pets Alive is hosting a dog party and costume contest on Oct. 29. More information here.

7. Boo at the Zoo: The Austin Zoo is having a fundraiser where you can come to the zoo in your best Halloween costumes and see the animals in the dark!

8. Bones N Brews: A costume contest with prizes like 'Best Dog Costume' and 'Best Couple' (dog/owner), professional photos with dog and owner, yummy dog treats and more at Spiderhouse Cafe on Oct. 29. More here.

9. Family Festival Pumpkin Patch: Every weekend in October there's fun for the whole family carnival games, petting zoo, vendors, and live music and more! Click here for more information.

10. Costume Contest at Blue Cat Cafe: On Oct. 31, come down to Rainey Street in full costume for free entry and a contest. More information here.

© 2017 KVUE-TV